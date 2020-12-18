Green PolkaDot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Green PolkaDot Box shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPDB)

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

