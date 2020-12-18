GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Shares Down 1.7%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$22.60 and last traded at C$23.09. Approximately 28,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 65,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.49.

The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The firm has a market cap of C$443.79 million and a PE ratio of -58.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.12.

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$147,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097,051 shares in the company, valued at C$16,234,599.52. Also, Director Malcolm Frank Clay acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,881 shares in the company, valued at C$5,233,741. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $285,314 in the last three months.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Company Profile (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit