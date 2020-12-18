GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Shares Down 1.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$22.60 and last traded at C$23.09. Approximately 28,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 65,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.49.

The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The firm has a market cap of C$443.79 million and a PE ratio of -58.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.12.

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$147,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097,051 shares in the company, valued at C$16,234,599.52. Also, Director Malcolm Frank Clay acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,881 shares in the company, valued at C$5,233,741. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $285,314 in the last three months.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

