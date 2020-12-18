Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Up 11.7%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) traded up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 1,132,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 362,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $130.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 323,401 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 109,122 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.