Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $15.65. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Groupe Gorgé to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

Groupe GorgÃ© SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France, Europe, and internationally. The Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

