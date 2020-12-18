GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Director Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Director Steven W. Weldon sold 200,000 shares of GT Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
GT Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 461,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
About GT Biopharma
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.