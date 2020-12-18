GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Director Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Director Steven W. Weldon sold 200,000 shares of GT Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

GT Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 461,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

