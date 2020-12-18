Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $216.86

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.86 and traded as high as $255.20. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) shares last traded at $248.80, with a volume of 18,281 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.10. The company has a market cap of £82.97 million and a PE ratio of 19.33.

In other Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) news, insider Christopher Jones bought 38,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

