Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $216.86

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.86 and traded as high as $255.20. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) shares last traded at $248.80, with a volume of 18,281 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.10. The company has a market cap of £82.97 million and a PE ratio of 19.33.

In other Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) news, insider Christopher Jones bought 38,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

About Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit