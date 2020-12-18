Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.59. 1,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30.

About Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business markets that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

