HashCoin Hits Market Cap of $270,872.04 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $270,872.04 and $31,825.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00380952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.96 or 0.02455039 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.