Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $3.30

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.64 million and $501,348.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00014337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,990.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.73 or 0.02834773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00468172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.01347252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00673966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00323481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00079429 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,150,100 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

