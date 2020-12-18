HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Down 8.4%

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) traded down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.17. 1,384,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 426,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $150.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 197,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $689,442.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $117,777.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

