Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Sector Weight”

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 84.09%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.