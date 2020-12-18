HeartBout (HB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,966.02

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $38,966.02 and $1,434.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00376333 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.93 or 0.02472608 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HB is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

