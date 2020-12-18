HEIDI 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $106.00 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 750% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, HEIDI has traded 166.4% higher against the US dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $44,051.01 and approximately $106.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

