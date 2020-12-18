HempCoin Price Tops $0.0056 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $1,752.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,018.83 or 1.00077002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023020 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 259,783,149 coins and its circulating supply is 259,647,999 coins.

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

