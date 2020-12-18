Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 1,419,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 247,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $527.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 170.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 464,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 435,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 559.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 145,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.