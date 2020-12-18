Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 916,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 79,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Heritage Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 32,292 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $61,677.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,130.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 848,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,485,639.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,544,360.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 937,507 shares of company stock worth $1,648,852 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Heritage Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Heritage Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.