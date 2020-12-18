High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.31

High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and traded as high as $32.35. High Yield ETF shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 19,109 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in High Yield ETF by 940.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

