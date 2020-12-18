Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.38

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 48000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$12.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08.

About Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada and the United States. The company explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Golden Brew project that consists of 153 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia; and the Porter Canyon project, which comprises 201 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada, as well as an early stage project located in Nevada.

