HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Cap of $569,963.58

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. HOQU has a market cap of $569,963.58 and $702,820.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00058806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00376943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.02472758 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

