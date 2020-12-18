Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.57.

NYSE:HLI opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 927,450 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 587,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 406,882 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

