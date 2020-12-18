Humaniq 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,835.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $26,835.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 47% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00377151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.02476008 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

