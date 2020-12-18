Huobi BTC One Day Volume Reaches $1,584.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $23,148.22 or 1.00076071 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $111.35 million and approximately $1,584.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00137433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00772189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00200511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00123958 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

