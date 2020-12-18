ICON Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001922 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $256.15 million and $23.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,248,946 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

