Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Cap of $664,811.08

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $664,811.08 and approximately $179.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00134319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00775431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00167927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00384569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00124103 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077992 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,989,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,189,539 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.