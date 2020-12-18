ILCOIN Hits Market Cap of $5.69 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. ILCOIN has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $294,303.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, IDAX, C-CEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002151 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007095 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000176 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001359 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,550,983,907 coins and its circulating supply is 597,287,487 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, IDAX, Graviex, FreiExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

