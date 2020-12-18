Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.50. Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 308,353 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 million and a PE ratio of 23.00.

About Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

