Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Up 8.4%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 8,397,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 2,959,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,281 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7,026.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 28.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 18.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 360,564 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

