Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Up 8.4%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 8,397,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 2,959,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,281 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7,026.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 28.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 18.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 360,564 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

