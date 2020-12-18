Injective Protocol (INJ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.44 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.64 million and approximately $31.44 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00013844 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00137081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.68 or 0.00766678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00171380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00078032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00122453 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,848,790 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

