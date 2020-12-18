Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $320,437.34 and $10,070.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00399300 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.00 or 0.02475976 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

