Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPHA shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Innate Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:IPHA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,387. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $329.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.26.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.