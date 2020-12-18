Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.61. 5,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

