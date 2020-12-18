Insider Buying: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) Major Shareholder Buys 69,600 Shares of Stock

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $716,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,668,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040,295.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 604,616 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $6,215,452.48.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 10,000 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00.

NASDAQ PCPL opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.