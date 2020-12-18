Insider Buying: InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) (ASX:INV) Insider Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) (ASX:INV) insider Peter Hodge purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,000.00 ($48,571.43).
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.
InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) Company Profile
Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.