Insider Selling: Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Director Sells 26,852 Shares of Stock

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 966,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.60.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.