Insider Selling: Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Director Sells 26,852 Shares of Stock

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 966,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

