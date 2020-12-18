Insider Selling: Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) CEO Sells 103,116 Shares of Stock

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $196,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.42. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

