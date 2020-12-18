Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells 35,929 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.80. 1,571,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,152. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $91.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

