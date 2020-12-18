Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells 35,929 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.80. 1,571,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,152. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $91.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
