Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $270,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,908 shares in the company, valued at $33,409,121.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $140.91. 682,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $142.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

