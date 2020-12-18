Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $270,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,908 shares in the company, valued at $33,409,121.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CDLX stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $140.91. 682,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $142.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.43.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.