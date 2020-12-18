Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,237,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James A. Star also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.13. 4,914,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $274,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $223,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

