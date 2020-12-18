Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,237,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James A. Star also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 11th, James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.13. 4,914,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $274,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $223,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

