Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EPAM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.53. 673,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,079. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $359.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after buying an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

