Insider Selling: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Insider Sells 28,715 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.22. 4,727,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,007. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after buying an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after buying an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,419,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,677,000 after buying an additional 296,583 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

