Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 1,509,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,804. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit