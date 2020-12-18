Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 1,509,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,804. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

