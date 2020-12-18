Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells 70,142 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,696,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.25. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $4,476,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.