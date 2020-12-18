Insolar Price Down 5.4% This Week (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $623,215.56 and approximately $124,407.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

