Interzone Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.93 or 0.02829629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00472965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.01359960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00668618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00322948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00079063 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.