Investors Purchase Large Volume of Radware Call Options (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,503% compared to the average volume of 138 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Radware by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Radware by 48.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Radware by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 106.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 82,828 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $25.99. 28,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

