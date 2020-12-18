IoTeX Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. IoTeX has a market cap of $41.70 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Binance, Gate.io and Bgogo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00388127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.45 or 0.02472192 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Coineal, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

