iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.26. 4,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit