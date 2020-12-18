iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.26. 4,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

