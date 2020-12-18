iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.67

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.08, with a volume of 43792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

