Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:JBL opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Jabil has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $625,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $2,189,570. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

