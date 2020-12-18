Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jabil stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $625,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,694,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $2,189,570. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

